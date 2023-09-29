Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $213,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,451 shares of company stock valued at $762,220 over the last 90 days. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

