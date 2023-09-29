SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.