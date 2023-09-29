Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Up 8.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.83. 25,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
