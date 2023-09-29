SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic
SomaLogic Stock Performance
SLGC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SomaLogic
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.