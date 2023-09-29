SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SomaLogic by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 293.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

