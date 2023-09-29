South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $26.18. 32,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 34,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPFI. Raymond James raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

