Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

