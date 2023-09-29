SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 291,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.