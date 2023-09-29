Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.96. Sprinklr shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 186,233 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $31,043.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

