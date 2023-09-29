Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 585,344 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

