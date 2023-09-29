Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,059,508 shares of company stock valued at $169,626,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Squarespace by 27.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Squarespace by 11.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 120,921 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

