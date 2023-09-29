Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $33,093,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 328.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

