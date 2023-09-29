Steem Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and $3.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,996.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00243821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00864315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00540074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00058560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,926,891 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

