Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STVN. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stevanato Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €29.56 ($31.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.10. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $40,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

