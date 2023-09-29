Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $710.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,449.94. Adyen has a 12-month low of $660.00 and a 12-month high of $1,886.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

