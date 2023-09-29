Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
ADYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADYYF
Adyen Stock Up 0.3 %
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.