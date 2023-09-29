StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

