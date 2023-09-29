StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.