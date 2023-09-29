StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.