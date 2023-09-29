StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
NYSE NM opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
