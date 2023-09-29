StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

