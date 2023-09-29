StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
VBLT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
