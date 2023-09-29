StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $52,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

