StockNews.com Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after acquiring an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

