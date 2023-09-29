StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
