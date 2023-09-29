StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

