StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

