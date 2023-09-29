Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 59.4% in September

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

