Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $7.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 141% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.89 or 1.00139629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036052 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.