Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco
Sunoco Trading Up 8.4 %
NYSE:SUN opened at $51.29 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.30.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunoco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.
