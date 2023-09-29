Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Supreme Price Performance

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.01. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of £130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Supreme Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Supreme’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Featured Articles

