Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target Increased to SEK 280 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to SEK 280 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 320 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BIOVF stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $463.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

