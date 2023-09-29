Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Swiss Life Price Performance

Swiss Life stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.