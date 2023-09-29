TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.49 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

