TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

