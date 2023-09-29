TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in TC Energy by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,613,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,240 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,538,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,646,000 after purchasing an additional 310,567 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in TC Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

