TD Cowen Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $209.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $212.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $195.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

