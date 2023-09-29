Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,744 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.10 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

