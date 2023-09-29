Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

