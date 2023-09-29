Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

