Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

