TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 540 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 111.4% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

