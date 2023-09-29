TFG Advisers LLC Buys 174 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $376.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.66 and a 200-day moving average of $369.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

