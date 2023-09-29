TFG Advisers LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.82. 81,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,639. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.