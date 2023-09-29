TFG Advisers LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.82. 81,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,639. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.