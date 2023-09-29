TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

