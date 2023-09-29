TFG Advisers LLC Sells 281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SPLV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.06. 336,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,285. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
