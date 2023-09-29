TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.45. The company had a trading volume of 494,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

