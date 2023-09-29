The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Price Performance
CAKE opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $41.28.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.