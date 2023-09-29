The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 824,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

