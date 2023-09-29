The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

