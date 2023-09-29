The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.12.
About Bank of Queensland
