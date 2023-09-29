The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $283.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
SHW stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.