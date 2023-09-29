The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $283.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

