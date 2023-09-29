The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $64.98. 1,190,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

