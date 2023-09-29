The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

