THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 66 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 69 ($0.84) to GBX 66 ($0.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THG. Barclays boosted their target price on THG from GBX 87 ($1.06) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on THG from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 107.80 ($1.32).

LON:THG opened at GBX 71.14 ($0.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.19. The company has a market capitalization of £924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.65, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

