tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

About tinyBuild

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 7.63 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.55 million, a PE ratio of 152.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.12.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

